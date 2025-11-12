Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,957 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Baird R W cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.6%

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

