Aviva PLC Sells 161,147 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,470,000 after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 498,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,548,000 after purchasing an additional 576,468 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,845,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,841,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

