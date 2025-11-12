Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 160,346 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,339,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,003,000 after purchasing an additional 97,312 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,410,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,357,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 268,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.