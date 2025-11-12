Balentine LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $1,517,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 5,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $627.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $721.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on META. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,227.17. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,397 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,165. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

