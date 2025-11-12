Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,652 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Ball worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Ball by 145.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

