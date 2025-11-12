Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCH. Zacks Research raised shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Banco De Chile Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:BCH opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Banco De Chile has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 32.87%.The business had revenue of $675.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Banco De Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,962,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 104.6% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 437,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 223,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 53.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 75,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banco De Chile by 128.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 111,253 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco De Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

