Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 133.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 49,158 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $301,818.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,728,784.67. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,994 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $124.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.46.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

