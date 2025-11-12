Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,242.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,734.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total value of $2,253,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,406 shares in the company, valued at $14,633,303.38. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 133,976 shares in the company, valued at $20,096,400. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.6%

ELF opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.