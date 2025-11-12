Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

