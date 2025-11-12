Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $117,870,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 149.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after acquiring an additional 583,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 375,372 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,720,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 316,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 256,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

