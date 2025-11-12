Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.08 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. CWM LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

