Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $164.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

