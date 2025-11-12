Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rubrik by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 260.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 35.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter worth $5,732,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $791,260.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.34. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,184 shares in the company, valued at $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 121,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,823 in the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

