Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,802 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $112,395,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 103.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,294,000 after buying an additional 820,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 568,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $67,256,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $137.77.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

