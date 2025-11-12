Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 54,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 619,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $201.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

