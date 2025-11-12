Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,005. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $100,093.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,072.32. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 126,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

