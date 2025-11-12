Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,665 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $194.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average of $186.28.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

