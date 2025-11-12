Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,099 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

