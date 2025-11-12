Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 89,946 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 552.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after buying an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Samsara by 1,881.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after buying an additional 11,169,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,174,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,995,000 after buying an additional 697,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Samsara by 58.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,068 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOT opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $6,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,600. This represents a 82.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,747,711 shares of company stock valued at $141,867,401. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

