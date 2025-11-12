Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,908,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

