Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 285.2% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,189 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $98,651,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 883.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,262,000 after buying an additional 888,760 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,632,000 after acquiring an additional 618,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,847,000.

Shares of FUTU opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $202.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

