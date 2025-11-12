Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $4,590,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,498,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,988.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.8%

ACI opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Insider Activity

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,107.25. This trade represents a 43.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.