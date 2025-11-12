Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,217 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,236 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $612,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 200,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

