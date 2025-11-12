Bank of Montreal Can Sells 476 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 680.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

PAC opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.24. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $168.62 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $520.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

