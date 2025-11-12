Bank of Montreal Can Sells 54,812 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Victory Capital worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 2,131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

VCTR opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

