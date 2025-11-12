Bank of Montreal Can Sells 603 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

