Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,980,000 after purchasing an additional 208,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after buying an additional 516,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,555,000 after buying an additional 144,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,100,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.54, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.46. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $221.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

