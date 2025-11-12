Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Mattel worth $45,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,227 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 479.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 65,499 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cfra Research lowered Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

