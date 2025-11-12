Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Celanese worth $45,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1,432.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 127,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 17.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.42%.

In other news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.72.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

