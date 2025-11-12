Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,588,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,024,000 after buying an additional 470,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,217 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17,484.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,751,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576,208 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,476,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,521,000 after purchasing an additional 414,649 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

