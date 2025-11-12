Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.07 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Alaska Air Group worth $45,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 71.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

