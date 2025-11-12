Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.66 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $48,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.