Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.95 Million Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of IonQ worth $48,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,497,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,460,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 927,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after buying an additional 467,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IonQ by 255.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 547,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,193,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 24.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $886,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive owned 532,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,150.40. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $185,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,757.60. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,622 shares of company stock worth $4,931,896. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

IonQ stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

