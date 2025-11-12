Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $50.45 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Starwood Property Trust worth $50,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,811,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,414,000 after buying an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,326,000 after buying an additional 192,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,711,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $488.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

