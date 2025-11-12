Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 16,187 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $45,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $379.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $403.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

