Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 103,510 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Gentex worth $51,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gentex alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 85.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Gentex by 305.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.