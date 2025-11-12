Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 110,970 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Celsius worth $51,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $39,412,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $36,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 820,297 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $24,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,827,812.50. This represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

