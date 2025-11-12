Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.77% of Privia Health Group worth $49,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 187.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

