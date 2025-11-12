Bensler LLC Acquires 4,196 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.95. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.