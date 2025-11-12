Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Biogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered Biogen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $175.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

