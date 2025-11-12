Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,050.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,289.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5,414.69.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,437 shares of company stock valued at $18,460,963 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

