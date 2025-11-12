Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $402,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,533,150. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 58,397 shares of company stock worth $44,662,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $627.08 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $721.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

