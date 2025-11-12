Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $52,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 100,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

