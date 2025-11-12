C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 633 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 547,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.81 and its 200 day moving average is $288.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $319.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.