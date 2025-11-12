Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 840 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $315.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.81 and a 200-day moving average of $288.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $319.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

