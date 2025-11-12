CMG Global Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. CICC Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

