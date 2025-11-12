Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 10,255 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,146,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $263,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,351 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 454,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 412.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

