Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 311,696 Shares of Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 318.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Methanex worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,224,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 147,195 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,499.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 817,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 766,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Methanex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $924.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.82 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.97%.Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEOH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $47.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.27.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

