Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 57,279 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Frontdoor worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $348,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 188,268 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.Frontdoor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTDR

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.