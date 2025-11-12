Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 370,672 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 370,672 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.63% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 463,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after buying an additional 164,041 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 867,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 155,358 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,997,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

